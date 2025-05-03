Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Invests $4.01 Million in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Finally, Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,211,000.

Range Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

RANGU opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

Range Capital Acquisition Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 24, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

