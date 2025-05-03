10,814 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Acquired by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $134.11 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $157.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average of $132.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYV

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.