Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Takes $586,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $241.96 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.44 and a 12-month high of $252.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

