Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nik Mittal acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.15 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 8.7 %

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.