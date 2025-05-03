Armor Advisors L.L.C. Invests $10.35 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Armor Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,345,000. Ferguson makes up approximately 10.8% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ferguson by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 824,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,899 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,284,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.30. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $225.63.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.