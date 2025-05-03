Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Takes $614,000 Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Xerox by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Xerox by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Xerox Trading Up 11.5 %

XRX opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $608.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.56. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.66%.

Xerox Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.