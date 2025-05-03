Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 88,500 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 768.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.61 million. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $80,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,738.16. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,165. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,765 shares of company stock worth $383,995 over the last ninety days. 28.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

