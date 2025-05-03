Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Takes Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.27. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

