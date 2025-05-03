Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Invests $857,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,591,000 after purchasing an additional 71,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,819,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,906 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 872,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.19.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
NYSE:THC opened at $148.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $109.82 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.