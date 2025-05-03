Armor Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Armor Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 1.2% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 24,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.12 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.