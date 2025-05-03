67,899 Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Purchased by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,072,697.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,789.35. The trade was a 88.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $275.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $18.58.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

