Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Trims Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lowered its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,138 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 831.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.41. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $11.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.30 target price (down from $2.80) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

