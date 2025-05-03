Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $13.11 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,308 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 3.5 %

DKS opened at $193.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.33. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $245.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.61.

View Our Latest Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.