Axa S.A. Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,571 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $64,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,105,000. Finally, Pennington Partners & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $245.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.19 and a 200 day moving average of $234.14. The company has a market capitalization of $227.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $163.53 and a 1 year high of $266.45.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 114.97%.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

