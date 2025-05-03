AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd Buys Shares of 102,785 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 102,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,000. Cogent Communications accounts for 2.1% of AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Cogent Communications by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $66,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,702.72. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $174,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,370. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 3.2 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.31. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $252.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -93.49%.

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.