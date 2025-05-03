Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 777,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,457 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $97,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 92,428 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,665,000 after buying an additional 94,374 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,837,000 after buying an additional 393,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,610,000 after buying an additional 92,195 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TER opened at $75.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $154,302.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,544.59. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,045 shares of company stock valued at $227,997. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

