Axa S.A. Has $83.33 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,715 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $83,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.46.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NEE opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20. The company has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

