ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. Has $71.64 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 845,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,711,701 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital accounts for 17.2% of ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $71,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PNW opened at $94.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $74.45 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.58%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.