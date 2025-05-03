Axa S.A. Acquires 47,361 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of Accenture worth $167,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $387.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. The trade was a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,041 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,956 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $305.49 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $275.01 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $191.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.74 and a 200 day moving average of $345.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

