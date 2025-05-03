AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd Trims Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212,600 shares during the quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Celestica were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Celestica by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Celestica by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. This represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $8,435,700.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 110,426 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,086.28. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 853,591 shares of company stock valued at $106,369,812. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $94.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Argus cut their price objective on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Celestica from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

