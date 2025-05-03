Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ (MDGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $460.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $422.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDGL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.33.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $315.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.65 and a 200 day moving average of $313.96. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $200.08 and a 52-week high of $377.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of -0.69.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total value of $5,375,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at $664,324.40. This trade represents a 89.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $418,492.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,508.96. The trade was a 24.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $10,610,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 47,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 35,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.