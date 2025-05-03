Arrowroot Family Office LLC Invests $236,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.3134 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

