ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 615,422 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,422 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Honest worth $17,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth about $4,176,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of HNST stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 2.44. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.

Insider Transactions at Honest

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.46 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $182,532.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 307,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,693.80. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,583.12. The trade was a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honest

Honest Profile

(Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.