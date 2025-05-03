Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.92% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $21,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $22,384,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 777,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 55,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 474,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $36,242.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,263.65. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760 in the last 90 days. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

