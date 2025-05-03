Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires 710,457 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,055,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,457 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 57.7% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $64,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 210,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 60,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,661,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

