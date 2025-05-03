Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Cut by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,263.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 69,901 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 6,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $73.76 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $240.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

