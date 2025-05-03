Arrowroot Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 1,801 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.08. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

