ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 176,431 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,431 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SG. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 98,956 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sweetgreen by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,199,000 after buying an additional 65,451 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 81,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $288,774.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,093,373.65. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $118,452.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,280.80. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,852 shares of company stock worth $871,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

