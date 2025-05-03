Arrowroot Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 63 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in AutoZone by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,940. This trade represents a 96.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $3,756.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,623.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3,379.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,728.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. DA Davidson raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3,044.00 to $3,811.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,814.91.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

