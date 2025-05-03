Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 1,641 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $184.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.36 and a 200 day moving average of $197.08. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

