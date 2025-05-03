Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,931 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $22,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 729,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after purchasing an additional 67,314 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

