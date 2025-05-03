Aristotle Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $143.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.75. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

