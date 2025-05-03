Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $156.49 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,037,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,967 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $156,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,835,000 after acquiring an additional 872,060 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,716,000 after acquiring an additional 87,675 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $91.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.8993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

