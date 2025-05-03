Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 318,547 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,421,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,547 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $879,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.28%.

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

