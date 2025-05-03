Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 332.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 341,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after acquiring an additional 348,989 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 172,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

