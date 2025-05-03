Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vontier by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Vontier Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

