Aristotle Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,654 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $80,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Roche by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000.
Roche Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
