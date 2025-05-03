American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,460 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.6% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

