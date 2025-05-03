American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,460 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.6% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06.
Mondelez International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.
View Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mondelez International
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Visa Q2 Earnings Top Forecasts, Adds $30B Buyback Plan
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/28 – 05/02
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.