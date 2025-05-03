Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,794,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,854 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 9.03% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $777,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE CFR opened at $125.08 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

