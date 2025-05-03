Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 13,891 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $17,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 996.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

MDYV opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

