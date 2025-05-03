Keel Point LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 55,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. InvesTrust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
IJS stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.21.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.