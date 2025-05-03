EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 177,061 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.30. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 221.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In related news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This trade represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

