Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 89,190 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,190 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Boeing by 290.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after buying an additional 1,055,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.90.

NYSE BA opened at $185.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.74. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

