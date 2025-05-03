Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 36,784 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 232.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $15,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

OEF stock opened at $275.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $300.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

