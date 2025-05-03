Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 769.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 739 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 19,090 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $187.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 105.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.71.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $217.50 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.06.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $16,541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,543,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,132,981.56. The trade was a 2.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $18,252,574.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,774 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,704.62. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,039,318 shares of company stock valued at $181,925,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

