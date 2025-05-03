Keel Point LLC Invests $229,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2,753.4% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $226.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $161.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $110.09 and a 52 week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.69%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

