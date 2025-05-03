Keel Point LLC Invests $213,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,768 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $6,863,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on BK

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.