Keel Point LLC Buys Shares of 1,179 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Cencora by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $292.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $296.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.65 and a 200-day moving average of $251.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $13,580,967. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

