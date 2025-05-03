Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 11,235 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SAP were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 15.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

NYSE SAP opened at $301.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $370.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.79. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $302.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

