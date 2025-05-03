Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.9% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $506.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.49 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $488.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

